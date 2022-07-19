19th July 2022
Worries as two activists kidnapped in Mundri East hard to trace

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 3 hours ago

The road between Witto Payam and Mundri East County in Western Equatoria state - credit | Amadi FM

Mundri East commissioner says the county is yet to trace two staff of a national non-governmental organization who were abducted early this month in the area.

The two individuals were kidnapped while training chiefs and youths on peace and governance in Minga Payam.

The commissioner could not mention the names of the abductees.

However, in a press release by the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, the abductees have been identified as Emmanuel Ginaba and Yasir Mamur.

They work for Active Youth Agency, a national non-governmental organization in the county.

The count official, Margaret Fozia said they are aware of the incident, but no one has claimed responsibility.

“I am aware, but I don’t know who abducted them. Somebody who is in the bush, I wouldn’t know. If they were abducted by the SSPD or IO I would be able to respond because these are the people I know and they are around.”

However, Fozia went on to say, “The county is doing everything possible to find their ware-bouts and bring them home.”

In a separate statement, the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, CEPO, condemned the act and demanded immediate release of the staff.

In its statement seen by Eye Radio, CEPO, called on the abductors to let go off the staff without any pre-conditions and ensure that they are free from any form of harm.

It also added that abducting humanitarian workers for whatever objective is unacceptable, and a crime that should stop.

19th July 2022

