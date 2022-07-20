President Kiir relieves Awow, appoints Wol Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary for 2nd time

President Salva Kiir has relieved Eng. Awou Daniel Chuang, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

In a Presidential decree read on the State-owned TV, SSBC Tuesday evening, Kiir replaced Daniel Chuang with Mayen Wol Jong.

Wol was Chuang’s undersecretary when the latter was appointed as the Minister of Petroleum in 2018, replacing Ezekiel Lol Gatkouth who was fired two years after his appointment in 2016.

The former undersecretary, Chuang, was the Director General in the Petroleum Sector when he was appointed a minister in 2018.

However, in 2020, he was demoted to the position of undersecretary after the establishment of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity in 202.

Wol, the incumbent undersecretary was a former chief administrator in the office of the President before his first appointment as the undersecretary in Petroleum Ministry in 2018.

He was among six of the 16 people acquitted by South Sudan’s High Court after being convicted of playing a role in the loss of more than $14 million and 30 million South Sudanese Pounds in Kiir’s office.

