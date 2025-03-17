Women activists urge action to resolve South Sudan’s political, security crises

South Sudanese Women activists have called for urgent local and international action to tackle ongoing political and security challenges in the country.

Peace Activist and Human Rights Defender Grace John Kenyi, who spoke on a group of women activists in Juba on Monday, emphasized the need for diplomatic missions to exert their influence in promoting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Ms. Kenyi said by leveraging diplomatic relations, these diplomatic missions can encourage actions that foster reconciliation and accountability.

Recognizing the humanitarian crisis, the activist emphasized the need for increased support for those impacted by the conflict.

They also appealed directly to the White Army and its leadership to embrace conflict resolution through peaceful means.

She expressed women’s desire for a more constructive approach to resolving tensions.

“We call upon diplomatic missions in South Sudan to use their diplomatic influence for peace in South Sudan, and encourage accountability and human rights, provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict,” said Ms. Kenyi.

“We urge collaborate with international partners to ensure lasting peace and stability through political and economic pressure on all the parties to the crisis.”

The 2018 peace deal was recently shaken by renewed violence in Nasir County between SSPDF and heavily armed youths, who captured the local army base and later several soldiers, their commander and a UN staff.

Some SPLM-IO politicians and commanders including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, Deputy Chief of Defense Force Duop Lam and an MP are currently in detention for what Information Minister Michael Makuei termed as being in conflict with the law.

Diplomatic missions from the IGAD member states and Western governments have been calling for calm and restraint in South Sudan since the latest outbreak of large scale violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter