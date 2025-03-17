Charles Wote’s storytelling saved lives -CEO Omiri

Eye Media Chief Executive Officer Stephen Omiri who likened Charles Wote’s demise to a fallen soldier has eulogized the late Eye Radio Journalist who passed away in Kampala, Uganda, as a dedicated journalist who put his country first.

In a statement, the Executive Director of Eye Media, the parent company of Eye Radio, praised Charles as he recalled a moment he last visited the office to share his ordeal.

“A month ago, Charles came to my office,” the director said, “and he told me that he was not feeling well, that he had been coughing for some time. This affected him so deeply that we made the decision to send him to Uganda for medical treatment, as our country lacked the necessary facilities to help him.”

Despite the efforts made to send Charles for the medical care he needed, his life was tragically cut short.

The director revealed that Eye Media-Eye Radio staff pooled their limited resources, citing all the employees including himself, work without medical insurance.

Unfortunately, Charles passed away within a month of the trip to Kampala for medical attention.

“Charles died as a soldier in the field,” the director said. “He dedicated his entire life to serving this nation, and we must honor him with everything we have, “Mr Omiri said. “Charles’ death broke my heart, broke the heart of everyone here.”

As the Eye Media team works along with journalists from other media organizations and the late’s family to bring Charles home, Omiri said that Wote’s passing was not just a loss for the station but for the entire nation.

He said Charles will be remembered for his selflessness and dedication to telling the stories that mattered most.

In recognition of Charles’ unwavering commitment to his work and his country, Omiri said, the Eye Radio team, together with his family, will decide on his final resting place.

“He put this country first before his family, before his own needs. He brought to light stories that no other media organization dared to tell, and in doing so, he saved lives.”

Charles’ legacy lives on in the stories he told and the impact he made on both his colleagues and the community at large.”

As the team at Eye Media continues to grieve, Eye Media-Eye Radio pledged a decent send off for deceased Wote to honor his memory.

“We are working very hard to bring his body back so we can give him a decent burial.”

“Once his body arrives, we’ll decide together with the family to move him to Yambio for his final resting place.

“We will remember Charles as part of us, not just as an employee of Eye Radio, but as an employee of this country,” the Executive Officer concluded.