SPLM-IO officials including Puot Kang arrested over ‘conflict with the law’: Makuei

Information Minister and Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei has confirmed the arrests of some senior SPLM-IO officials and officers including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang for allegedly being in conflict with the law.

Their arrests on Tuesday came hours after White Army reportedly overran SSPDF garrison in Nasir county, Upper Nile State in the morning hours.

Minister Makuei did not specify charges against the arrested officers and Petroleum Minister.

However, he accused some members of SPLA/M-IO of being behind the Nasir violence although he said the opposition has denied responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, the Ambassadors of IGAD countries in South Sudan expressed deep concern over violence in Upper Nile State and appeals to the transitional government to address the insecurities.

In a joint statement, the envoys of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda said the situation threatens to undermine the hard-won gains achieved in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

Religious leaders in Upper Nile State have also jointly called on the transitional government to take proactive measures to restore security and stability amid violence and tension in Nasir and Ulang counties.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter