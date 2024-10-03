Woman becomes mute after being struck by lightning in Magwi

A 62-year-old woman has been left unable to speak after being struck by lightning on Monday at Lobone Payam in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria State even after being discharged from a health facility, an official said.

Lobone Payam Administrator Okee Joseph said the survivor whom we choose to identify by one name as Ayaa – was bashed by thunder bolt at mid-day on 29th September as she attempted to run through rain to another shelter.

“It happened that heavy rain came in storm. It blew and started with thunder immediately. When the woman was standing at her doorpost, she wanted to run to the other house,” the administrator narrated.

The lightning strike left the elderly Ms. Peirina unconscious – prompting the family to rush her to a local healthcare center.

“In between of the houses, it (lightning) struck the woman. She was with the other children in the house. She was trying to run to another house. During that time, they carried her to the hospital.”

“The woman was unconscious. She stayed in the hospital almost for two, three days, of which she could not even be able to talk. She sees, but cannot talk. This is now the third incident now. Now when it rained, people started fearing.”

According to him, this is the third incident in the area in two months after two people including an 8-year-old boy were killed in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr. Oburak John, who is in charge of the health facility, called upon the community of Lobone to report incidents of thunder strike to the health facility for prompt management.

“When they brought the woman up to the health facility. We look at the woman’s condition. There was nothing like a wound and others. The woman was completely unconscious. The woman was not breathing well.”

“But later, we managed to stabilize the woman. The woman stayed in the ward like four days. After we realized that the woman was already stabilized and the woman was able to move, then we decided to send the woman home.”

“Those who were previously struck in the village there until they person died were not rushed to the facility, we can advise the community that in case that thing happens, they should try to rush to the health facility for prompt management.”

