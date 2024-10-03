South Sudan U-20 to face Burundi in CECAFA AFCON qualifiers opener

South Sudan’s U-20 football team is set to face Burundi in the opening match of the CECAFA U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on October 7 in Tanzania.

Following this, they will play against Ethiopia on October 9 and Uganda on October 11. To advance to the second round, South Sudan needs to secure at least two victories.

The knockout rounds are scheduled for October 18, with the final taking place on October 20. These matches are crucial for South Sudan’s hopes of progressing in the tournament.

On the 10th of September, the draw for the CECAFA U-20 Championship key qualification event for the African Youth Cup of Nations placed South Sudan in Group B alongside Uganda, Burundi and Ethiopia.

The draw, conducted on September 12th, divided the nine participating teams into two groups,

This group promises to be highly competitive, especially with South Sudan and Uganda, both of whom reached the final in the previous tournament.

While Tanzania hosted the event and was placed in Group A alongside Sudan, Rwanda, Djibouti, and Kenya.

This promises to be a competitive group as Tanzania, the hosts, face regional rivals like Kenya and other teams aiming for a spot in the AFCON U-20 tournament.

This sets up an exciting rematch between the two strong teams, adding extra intensity to the competition.

Uganda was crowned champions in the 14-edition played in Sudan in 2022.

The regional football tournament with qualifying matches takes place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from October 6–20, 2024.

The games will be played across three venues Azam Complex, KMC Stadium, and Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the finalists will represent the CECAFA zone at the AFCON U-20 next year.

In his comments about the draw CECAFA U-20 Victor Lawrence, Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association highlights the team’s determination to succeed despite the tough competition in their group.

Lawrence, says his team’s experience qualifying for the previous edition of the tournament boosts their confidence,

“The draw has presented us with tough challenges, but we have great confidence in the ability of our young players to deliver a distinguished performance,” said Lawrence.

“Qualifying for the previous edition of the tournament gives us great motivation, and we will seek to build on this achievement and return to the continental arena once again,” he said.

“We know that the competition will not be easy, but we are ready to take on the challenge with high spirits.”

