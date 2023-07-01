3rd July 2023
Woman arrested in Kuajok for allegedly stabbing lover to death

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Saturday, July 1, 2023

A hand-held knife - Photo: Courtesy

Police in Kuajok City of Warrap State have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her 21-year-boyfriend by stabbing him to death with a knife on Thursday, June 29.

The deceased lover has been identified as Akec Majok Kuol.

According to the state Deputy Police Commissioner Major General Mayoul Abet, the couple had a fight inside a local bar while under the influence of alcohol.

General Abet said suspect Akur Makot Agany aged 32 years then picked a kitchen knife and stabbed the young lover on the chest.

Akec immediately succumbed to the injuries.

“The suspect was arrested in the accident that occurred two days ago, according to preliminary information,” General Abet said in an interview with Eye Radio from Kuajok.

“The two were drunk, and a dispute developed into a quarrel, and the woman stabbed the young man, who died on the spot, and we buried the body.”

The police official said neither the reason behind the quarrel or the motive of the crime has been determined.

 

