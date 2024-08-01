Why exclusive breastfeeding is important for both baby and mother

The National Minister of Health of Health encouraged mothers across South Sudan to practice exclusive breastfeeding to enhance the the health of their babies and ensure their relationships with the children.

Yolanda Awel Deng made the call on Thursday during an event to mark the World Breastfeeding Week in Juba.

A study has shown that some lactating women across the country have not been able to breastfeed their babies continuously due to policies that do not allow mothers to do so at work places.

It was indicated that in 2018, exclusive breastfeeding rate in South Sudan was projected at 78%, but it has significantly dropped to 60% over the years.

This downward trend indicates that 40% of the children in the country are not benefiting from exclusive breastfeeding, depriving them of a healthy a start to life.

According to Minister Yolanda, exclusive breastfeeding does not only give a healthy a start to life for their children but also ensures shaping their bodies through loss of weights.

“When you breastfeed, sometimes it helps you mentally, emotionally and physically,” she said.

“Most of the women that breastfeed absolutely, completely for the first six months, by the way, they lose weight a lot. So, when you are breastfeeding, you know it is actually a very good benefit for your body.”

“Like if you are a young mother and still want to look sexy so your husband doesn’t go out, please take breastfeeding seriously.”

On her part, Hamid Lessako, Country Representative for the UN children agency UNICEF said her agency is working with the World Food Program to promote breastfeeding through provision of food to areas hit by starvation.

She clarified myths that slim women cannot produce breastmilk, adding that all women that practice regular breastfeeding are able to satisfy their children.

“Even though sometimes people say, this woman cannot breastfeed: We have seen mothers as malnourished as they have been but the moment they put the baby on the breast, the milk comes out and the baby breastfeed,” Hamida said.

“It is also important to ensure that the mothers are also in good health so that they are able to breastfeed. Our work with WFP here in South Sudan, we are working together particularly in areas where there is food insecurity.”

“It is because we really want to support and reach those mothers so that they can breastfeed but also to make sure that children who have gone to school can continue with good feeding practices.”

World Breastfeeding Week is held in the first week of August every year, a campaign that celebrate breastfeeding mums in all their diversity, throughout their breastfeeding journeys, while showcasing the ways families, societies, communities and health workers can have the back of every breastfeeding mum.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter