1st August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Abuk Payiti, Member of the Transitional Legislative Assembly – Courtesy

A lawmaker is calling on young ladies to consider marriage proposals from young men who may not have sufficient dowry, suggesting that men should marry more than one wife to help address the demographic losses caused by the war.

Abuk Payiti, a member of parliament and SPLA war veteran, made these remarks during Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Juba on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Hon. Abuk called on South Sudanese communities to lower dowry prices to help reduce incidents of cattle raiding.

She urged young ladies to accept marriage proposals from boys, even if they can’t provide a dowry.

“I am asking you, young ladies, if a young man approaches you for marriage and he doesn’t have anything, bring him to us and we will accept him,” Hon. Abuk said.

“Marriage has become very expensive, mothers don’t want marriage to be expensive because, in this country, ladies are more than men because of wars,” she said.

“Please let our young men marry more wives to increase our number, we must increase the population of our country.”

Hon. Abuk says encouraging intermarriage can be a way to promote understanding, reduce prejudice, and build a more united national identity.

Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba 2

Eritrean Orthodox Christians inaugurate $2 million church in Juba

Published July 29, 2024

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death 3

University of Juba graduate stabbed to death

Published July 30, 2024

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday 4

MPs to question Dongrin on salary delays next Monday

Published July 26, 2024

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem 5

World olympic body apologizes to South Sudan over wrong national anthem

Published July 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan drops in Press Freedom Index, but ranked above Egypt, Ethiopia

Published 4 hours ago

Why exclusive breastfeeding is important for both baby and mother

Published 4 hours ago

MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

Published 4 hours ago

Residents of hunger-hit Budi call for aid intervention

Published 5 hours ago

Over 30 killed in Cueibet communal violence in July: MP

Published 5 hours ago

Army to receive one-month salary for December 2023: Lul

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.