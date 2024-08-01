MP urges young men to marry more wives to compensate war losses

A lawmaker is calling on young ladies to consider marriage proposals from young men who may not have sufficient dowry, suggesting that men should marry more than one wife to help address the demographic losses caused by the war.

Abuk Payiti, a member of parliament and SPLA war veteran, made these remarks during Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Juba on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Hon. Abuk called on South Sudanese communities to lower dowry prices to help reduce incidents of cattle raiding.

She urged young ladies to accept marriage proposals from boys, even if they can’t provide a dowry.

“I am asking you, young ladies, if a young man approaches you for marriage and he doesn’t have anything, bring him to us and we will accept him,” Hon. Abuk said.

“Marriage has become very expensive, mothers don’t want marriage to be expensive because, in this country, ladies are more than men because of wars,” she said.

“Please let our young men marry more wives to increase our number, we must increase the population of our country.”

Hon. Abuk says encouraging intermarriage can be a way to promote understanding, reduce prejudice, and build a more united national identity.

