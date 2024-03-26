26th March 2024
Western Equatoria RRC chief Veronica Ani passes away

Published: 21 mins ago

Late WES' RRC chairperson, Veronica Ani. (-)

Newly appointed chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Western Equatoria State, Veronica Ani Michael, passed on Monday due to high blood pressure, an official confirmed.

Late Ani was appointed by President Kiir in a republican decree replacing Joseph Dhaka on 3rd November 2023.

Yambio Commissioner Mbiko Barakat said Ani had been in good health until Sunday she informed the brother that she was not feeling well.

The official died on Monday evening in a hospital in Yambio.

“Our newly appointed chairperson of RRC has been in good health up to the day before yesterday, but before this one, she used to suffer from High blood pressure. After she was rushed to the hospital, she passed on.”,” he said.

Commissioner Mbiko described the late as a hardworking adding that her death is a great loss to the family and the state.

“It is a very big lose to Western Equatoria state and Yambio in particular and to the family at large because she has been a very courageous.”

“She has been good and active person in the political party until when she was appointed as the chairperson, she has been the strongest person in her position.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



