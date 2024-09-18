Western diplomats express disappointment over two-year extension

Western diplomatic missions in South Sudan have voiced their disappointment over the two-year extension of the transitional government.



A statement signed by the UK, US, Norway, EU, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands pointed out that the extension highlights the transitional government’s failure to implement the 2018 peace agreement.

This comes despite previous promises made with the release of the “roadmap” in 2022.

They stressed that while aware of the numerous challenges South Sudan faces and the complexities of the electoral process, we express our disappointment at this decision.

The western diplomats say timely elections are essential for strengthening stability, democracy, and sustainable development, and the government is accountable to the people of South Sudan for this choice.

“Peace remains our priority, and we firmly believe that it can best be secured through legitimate and peaceful elections,” the Troika stated.

“South Sudan’s leaders share the responsibility to act urgently in creating the necessary conditions for these elections.”

The diplomatic missions expressed their support for the Tumaini Initiative talks in Nairobi and ongoing leadership-level discussions in Juba.

In a statement, they urged all stakeholders to foster an environment conducive to peaceful, transparent, and inclusive elections as soon as possible.

This includes engaging all parties, including the non-signatories, in a constructive process and clearly demonstrating how the proposed extension will address past failures.

It states the development of this plan must be consultative, inclusive, and transparent.

A 24-month extension means an additional 24 months of expenditure on institutions responsible for implementing the peace process. We expect the government of South Sudan to present a credible and transparent financial plan for these expenses.

The Western diplomatic missions reaffirm their unwavering support for the people of South Sudan.

