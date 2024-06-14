14th June 2024
Warrap restores calm in Kuajok prison after inmates riot

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 5 hours ago

Prison in Kuajok of Warrap State. (-)

Warrap State government said on Monday calm has returned to Manyang-Kuel Central Prison in Kuajok city following a two-day standoff between the inmates and the prison wardens.

The brawl where prisoners clashed with wardens, happened after the prison administration issued a general punishment order to lockup inmates for a day in the aftermath of an incident where eight prisoners escaped.

The eight inmates reportedly broke loose at the evening of June 11, over the wall but the prison wardens successfully apprehended five – with three others still at large.

The order by the prison’s administration angered the inmates, prompting them to break the cells and ignite a strike inside the prison compound.

Information Minister William Wol Mayom said the chaos prompted Acting Governor Aluel Garang to swiftly send security reinforcement to contain the unrest.

“This strike began on 11th when eight inmates escaped over the fence and Prison Warden successfully apprehended five out of eight” said Mayom.

“As such, the order was issued by the prison administration to lock them up for a day. This made them to oppose and protest the decision by breaking the cells and came out forcefully to the compound of the Central Prison.”

“The Acting Governor Aluel Garang was informed and swiftly sent additional forces from different units to secure and protect the escapees from the Central Priosn.”

Mayom said the situation has returned to normal and Deputy Governor Aluel donated 2 bulls, 20 bags of assorted food items, 25 dozens of eating utensils, medical supply and security lights to the prison’s facility.

Wol said the government has formed a committee to investigate the matter further.

“So, the situation is now under control and finally, the government of Warrap State has formed a committee to investigate further.”

 

 



