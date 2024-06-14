14th June 2024
Govt to pay $5m for shops demolished in Clement Mboro Bridge construction

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

New bridge at Jur River constructed by Chinese government - Courtesy

The National Ministry of Roads and Bridges resolved to pay an equivalent of 5 million US dollars in local currency as compensation to Jur River traders whose shops were demolished during the construction of Clement Mboro Bridge.

The affected traders demanded immediate compensation from the national and state government, in October 2022, after 41 shops were torn down by engineers building the Clement Mboro Bridge across the Jur River.

Simon Mijok Mijak, the National Minister of Roads and Bridges, said the compensation will be paid in South Sudan Pounds.

Minister Mijak also apologized to families whose houses were submerged last month by flood water triggered by the ongoing road construction activities in Wau.

“The cost was estimated to the tune of 5 million USD. It will be paid in SSP but preserve the value of the money that’s why the cost was 5 million USD. Otherwise, the payment will be in SSP,” Mijak said on the state television SSBC.

“I also sorry for what happened last month for the washout during the heavy rains. some citizens affected We have ensured them the ministry. We continue the program of the urban road of Wau.”

In May 2024, the Chinese government, through its embassy in Juba, handed over the newly constructed Clement Mboro Bridge to the Government of South Sudan.

 

 

 

