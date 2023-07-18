18th July 2023
Walgak crash due to pilot dodging a man crossing airstrip – Kuol

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 57 mins ago

Wreckage of Caravan plane that crashed in Akobo County, Jonglei State. | Photo: Courtesy

The Director of Juba International Airport said Monday’s plane crash that occurred at Walgak Airstrip in Jonglei State was because the pilot tried to save a person crossing the airstrip.

Around six people miraculously survived with minor injuries when the Caravan plane loaded with goods and passengers from Juba crash-landed at the airstrip.

Juba Airport Director Kur Kuol said the captain had attempted to take off after seeing a man crossing the airstrip.

“It just left Juba airport yesterday (Monday) around 2:03 heading to Walgak, so as it landed, there was somebody who was crossing the runway,” Kuol told Eye Radio.

“So, the pilot tried to take off again but was too late because the runway was already short, so he went out of runway and hit the tree, so this what happened and all passengers on board are safe no injuries.”

The small plane failed to take off, then deviated from the strip, and plunged into a nearby tree.

Visible damages from the plane include smashed wings and engine blades as well as wrecked wheels.

Kuol said the plane, owned by the Airjet Company took off from Juba airport at 2:30 PM and crashed at Walgak airstrip at round two hours later.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information in Jonglei State, Nyadak John Jock confirmed that all passengers including two crew members and three civilians aboard are reportedly safe but sustained minor injuries.

Minister Nyadak revealed that the aircraft hired by businessmen crashed exactly at 4:00 PM.

“The plane which is a commercial flight yesterday took off from Juba to Akobo West, which is Walgak Payam, carrying three passengers plus two pilots.”

“They are all safe only some minor injuries, during it landing it crash while landing, so this how the incident occurred.”

18th July 2023

