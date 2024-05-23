Upper Nile officials clean up Malakal streets

The government of Upper Nile has embarked on cleaning activities in the state capital, Malakal to promote a safe and healthy environment as the rainy season approaches.

Mr. Angok is leading the clean-up campaigns under the slogan: Keep your town clean.

Deng Joh was quoted by his press unit as saying “it’s critical for the government, and communities to address the sanitation and hygiene concerns of the city to prevent outbreak of diseases such as cholera during the rainy season.”

Several men and women have joined in the campaign which began on Wednesday.

