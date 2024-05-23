National Youth Union convention rescheduled for Friday

The Minister of Youth and Sports has announced the commencement of the national youth convention due Friday a day after it was adjourned due to unclear reasons.

Delegates from the ten States and three administrative areas were on Wednesday supposed to start the third South Sudan National Youth convention under the theme “United for Peace, Development and Nation Building”

However, the venue of the convention was reportedly not accessible by the delegates and journalists.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Youth Minister Dr. Joseph Geng said the convention will start Friday morning at Freedom Hall in Juba.

“This notice serves to notify delegates, candidates and all stakeholders that the third South Sudan Youth Union Convention will be held on Friday, 24th May 2024,” the statement partly reads.

Minister Geng also directed the committee responsible for the elections to ensure the directives are implemented.

The youth delegates are to discuss key issues including the youth in peace and economic development, the Role of Youth and Women in governance, and peacebuilding.

They will then elect a new leader of the union among others.

On Tuesday, the electoral committee for the 3rd National Youth Convention revealed the final list of candidates contesting for the South Sudan Youth Union chairperson, 2024 – 2028.

The six candidates include William Mapuor Marial from Lakes State, James Ayok Lual from Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, and Emmanuel Lado Kose from Central Equatoria State.

Others include Taban Paride Lokasmoi from Eastern Equatoria State, Bush Buse Laku Ako from Central Equatoria State, and Abiyare Lawrence Riruyo from Western Equatoria State.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter