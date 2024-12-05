5th December 2024
UNMISS hosts capacity-building session to guide South Sudan's constitutional transition

UNMISS hosts capacity-building session to guide South Sudan’s constitutional transition

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 2 hours ago

FILE: Guy Bennett, UNMISS representative for the Political Affairs Department - Courtesy

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is hosting a capacity-building session on managing constitutional transitions for NCRC and the Council of States participants to support the drafting of the country’s permanent constitution.

This two-day event is designed to provide valuable insights as South Sudan drafts its permanent constitution—an essential step toward ensuring the nation’s long-term stability, governance, and social cohesion.

Guy Bennett, UNMISS representative for the Political Affairs Department, emphasized the importance of the session in his opening remarks.

“This session is crucial as South Sudan embarks on drafting its government constitution, which will serve as the foundation for the country’s stability and democratic future,” Bennett stated. “The new constitution is not just a legal document; it is a cornerstone for governance and national unity.”

As South Sudan moves forward with its constitutional process, Bennett emphasized the important roles played by the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) and the transitional national legislature.

“The NCRC and the transitional legislature are key players in ensuring that the new constitution reflects the will of the South Sudanese people,” Bennett explained.

“Their efforts are critical in ensuring the document is inclusive, representative, and truly reflects the aspirations of the people.”

Over the next two days, a series of expert-led discussions will guide South Sudan’s constitutional drafters. Among the experts is Professor Christina Murray, a distinguished scholar in constitutional law, who will share lessons learned from constitutional transitions in other countries.

“It is essential that we learn from the experiences of other nations that have undergone similar transitions,” said Bennett. “These insights will help shape South Sudan’s constitutional journey.”

UNMISS also emphasized the importance of fostering an open and collaborative approach during the session.

“We encourage a conversational style of discussion, where knowledge is shared freely and openly, rather than relying solely on formal presentations,” Bennett noted. “This approach is designed to foster democratic ideals and enhance engagement among participants.”

The capacity-building session is part of ongoing efforts to support South Sudan in its constitutional reform process, ensuring it is both inclusive and reflective of the needs of its diverse population.

