Justice minister tables EAC Treaty Bill 2024 in parliament

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has tabled the East African Community (EAC) Treaty Bill 2024 to the National Legislative Assembly for ratification and domestication.

The document’s submission in parliament marks a major step in aligning the national laws with the provisions of the EAC Treaty, after South Sudan joined the bloc in 2016.

The bill aims to domesticate the Treaty establishing the EAC and its protocols, ensuring that South Sudan fulfills its obligations as a member state.

By incorporating the treaty into national law, the government seeks to grant the treaty the force of law, making it an integral part of South Sudan’s legal framework.

In his address, Justice Minister Ruben Madol urged the assembly to deliberate and ratify the bill, emphasizing its importance for South Sudan’s integration into the EAC.

“Right Hon. speaker, deputies and members of the August House, I hereby respectfully submit the East African Community treaty bill 2024 to you, after its approval by the National Council of ministers with resolution number 79 stroke 2024 in its regular meeting number 15 stroke 2024 held on Friday 11th October 2024 to you for deliberation and ratification.”

The bill, approved by the National Council of Ministers in its 11th October meeting, comprises five chapters and 14 articles.

The chapters are Preliminary Provisions which covering the bill’s title, commencement, purpose, and interpretation of terms.

Others are Goals of the Community, emphasizing cooperation among partner states in political, economic, social, and cultural fields. The chapter also recognizes the EAC as a legal entity capable of initiating or facing legal actions.

Chapter 3 is establishing the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, detailing its responsibilities, including coordination with partner states and implementing EAC policies.

Chapter 4 is Force of Law ensuring the EAC Treaty and subsequent acts of the community are binding under South Sudanese law.

The last chapter (5) is harmonization of laws, mandating the Minister of Justice to align South Sudan’s legal framework with EAC requirements and to present any treaty amendments to the legislative assembly.