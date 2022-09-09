UNMISS deploys forces in Panyikang after deadly violence

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has deployed its troops in Adidiang island in Upper Nile State to rescue civilians fleeing violence on Wednesday.

Adidiang Payam, 40 kilometers South of the state capital, Malakal, came under attack by armed elements on Wednesday, killing dozens and displacing up to 5,000 of people, according to several unconfirmed reports.

UNMISS said the civilians had moved to the island last months to seek refuge after fleeing violence in Tonga, Panyikang County.

“UN peacekeepers have been deployed to rescue drowning civilians and provide protection for the affected population. The Mission is engaging all stakeholders concerned, including feuding parties, authorities, and local communities to enable a timely and collective response,” the statement said.

The UN Mission further called on the state and national authorities to intervene urgently to de-escalate the situation and protect civilian lives.

In recent months, violence has been escalating into different parts of Upper Nile neighboring states following a split between Kitgwang group, with rival forces led by General Simon Gatwech and those under Johnson Olony clashing.

