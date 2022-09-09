Kenya: Recruit dismissed for his HIV positive status to sue KDF

A 23-year-old recruit that the Kenyan military dismissed for being HIV positive has sent his former employer a demand letter, and disclosed plans to go to court in seven days.

This comes after last week’s investigations by the Nation found that in December last year the recruit (name withheld) was kicked out of the force after tests were conducted without his knowledge and consent.

Speaking to the Nation in a telephone interview on Thursday, his lawyer, Mr Timothy Wafula, said that all his client wants is justice.

“It is standard practice to establish contact before filing the case, which is what we have done through the demand letter,” he said.

“We have given him all options available as we discuss his issue but we shall for sure be seeking punitive damages for testing him without consent, compulsory testing, discrimination,

“Violation based on the fact that they dismissed him due to his positive HIV status, the public disclosure of his HIV status and the lost opportunity considering that the was officially recruited as a general duty recruit as his calling letter indicates was platoon number 58 apart from being dispatched to Simba Division houses,” he said.

Violation of rights

On Thursday, six civil society organizations, in an official statement condemned the move by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), terming it a violation of rights of people who have HIV.