16th September 2022
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths unveils $14M in funding to S. Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memoscar | Published: 1 hour ago

United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths/Courtesy Photo

The United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has released 14 million US dollars out of 100 million US dollars in funding to 11 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East to boost underfunded humanitarian operations.

The funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund puts South Sudan second after Yemen which will receive 20 US million dollars.

Other countries included in the funding are Myanmar and Nigeria with each to receive 10 million US dollars, Bangladesh to get 9 million, Uganda and Venezuela 8 million each, Mali 7 million, Cameroon 6 million, Mozambique 5 million, and Algeria 3 million.

According to the CERF chief, the funding is still not enough, and it will still require 32 more billion US dollars to assist 204 million of the most vulnerable people around the world.

However, Griffiths says the funding will help fill the gap and address funding imbalances.

In a statement, he commended the support but calls on countries that have pledged to fulfill their promises.

e “I thank the donors who have already generously pledged 502 million US dollars for CERF this year, and I urge all donors to continue to focus on these underfunded crises. Your sustained support means humanitarian organizations can reach more people and save more lives,” end of quote.

