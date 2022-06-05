5th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   ‘Ukraine war only adding fuel to bad economic policies,’ Economist

‘Ukraine war only adding fuel to bad economic policies,’ Economist

Authors: Chany Ninrew | | Published: 2 hours ago

Economist Ahmed Morgan speaks to Eye Radio. |12th January 2022 |Credit: Lou Nelson.

An economist has said the economic crisis in the country should not be entirely blamed on the war in Eastern Europe and other global challenges.

Ahmed Morgan, who is a lecturer at the University of Juba claims the government is using the Ukraine war as a scapegoat to escape blame for their bad economic policies.

Mr. Morgan states that the current economic depression started in 2013 and that the global crisis has only added fuel to a burning flame.

“We have been going through these economic difficulties because of bad policies or lack or economic policies, the crisis in Ukraine has just added fuel to the fire that we already have here in South Sudan. We have been undergoing this one because of bad policies or a lack of proper economic policies which can be put in place,” he said.

Speaking during the Eye Radio’s Sundown program on Friday, Morgan stated that unless the government fight back the global crisis by ensuring an internal food production, the country could be hit the hardest.

“That is why And like I said, a country like South Sudan will be hit very hard more than any other country given that we are just a starting country,” he warned.

The economist made the remarks after the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Peter Mayen warned that the situation could get worst after Uganda adopted stringent measures to restrict exports of food commodities.

“As the minister put it that we have strategies, I don’t know which strategies, but from an economic point of view, since this crisis is a global crisis, we need a national effort to begin production,” he said.

“We have been actually importing everything from outside. And we have this strategy of hoping that those countries trading with us should not block imports,” he added.

Economist Ahmed Morgan, who has been a bold critic of the government’s policy to lower exchange rate by auctioning dollars, said the only way out of the bad economic situation is for the government to maximize local food production.

On Thursday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs disclosed to the media that neighboring Uganda has closed a major export market.

“The situation we have apparently, to say basically, and openly is that of course Uganda has closed one of the major markets which we used to get the supply from and not only us, but also the Republic of Congo and other countries,” Minister Mayen told the press.

The Minister went on to say South Sudan is no longer getting the food supply it used to import from the region, and that the situation could deteriorate for the over 8 million people who are already food insecure in the country.

Reports have shown that in South Sudan, only 1.5 to 2 million people are independent and do not need humanitarian assistance.

Peter Mayen Majongdit also said the government and UN partners are coordinating a response strategy, without going into details.

He also appealed to ‘the friends’ of South Sudan to continue releasing food commodities to the import dependent South Sudan.

Media and humanitarian reports around the world have pinned the current global economic crisis to multiple factors such as the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 1

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens 2

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 3

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH 4

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23 5

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published Monday, May 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Ukraine war only adding fuel to bad economic policies,’ Economist

Published 2 hours ago

Zimbabwe Government: Our people not selling toes for millions

Published 5 hours ago

‘We are hunted for speaking to media,’ Kejo-Keji residents

Published 17 hours ago

Upper Nile State parliament probes corruption allegations

Published 19 hours ago

Renk farmers bag millions of dollars in grain sale to WFP

Published 22 hours ago

Kiir cancels appointment of officials before their oath

Published Saturday, June 4, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.