UJoSS in promising talks with govt to release detained reporter

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan said arrangements to bail out the detained VOA journalist, Diing maggot, are ongoing.

The Union chairperson Oyet Patrick told the press, they have been promised in principle that Diing will be released from custody, as no charges have been brought against her.

Journalist Diing, who was detained for four days at Malakia Police State, was transferred to Juba Central Prison on Tuesday from the Malakia police cell.

“On Wednesday, team lawyers representing UJOSS for that reason applied for access to the journalist to be granted, so that they could have access to Diing with other journalist or any other person who wants to talk to Diing to have access to her,” Oyet said.

Journalist Diing, got arrested along with five protestors, one of whom is nursing a gunshot wound in the leg.

She was covering a peaceful protest over high cost of living in Juba’s Konyokonyo Market, at the time of her arrest.

Oyet Patrick now says, access to the Journalist has been granted, and that he was able to see Diing Magot on Tuesday.

“Access to her was granted and we as UJOSS managed to see Diing yesterday and we spoke to her, and we also met with several officials.”

‘Most importantly, the media authority is also involve in this case, and they are cooperating and up to now, we have been promised in principle that Diing will be release from custody.”

The UJOSS chair said Magot could be released from custody on Thursday or Friday.

Patrick encouraged the government to channel grievances against journalist through the media regulatory body – the South Sudan Media Authority.

On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned the arrest of Diing Magot and called for her unconditional release.

CPJ said the authorities should ensure reporters covering protests and other events of public interest can work freely.

