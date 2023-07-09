9th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Author: George Joseph | Published: 51 mins ago

Stakeholders launch National Network Against Tribalism in South Sudan. | Photo: The City Review SS.

An advocacy network campaigning for the eradication of tribalism in South Sudan was launched in Juba on Friday.

The group calling itself the National Network Against Tribalism established its offices at the Central Equatoria Women’s Union in Juba.

It is launched to advocate against tribalism across the country after the practice was identified as a major setback to South Sudanese peace and prosperity, the group said.

The network said it is ready to work together with all South Sudanese to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Speaking to journalists during the launch organization’s launch, its chairperson, Mat Michael said peace is their main objective.

“We came up with it because we identify the problems that affect us mostly is tribalism, that’s why we are here today, and we say yes for our diversity,” he said.

“We have tribes, yes, but we want to use our people to stand as one people.”

The body was established under the theme, “No for Tribalism, Yes for Diversity as South Sudanese.”

The event that brought signatories, government officials, embassies youth, and representatives of other institutions has officially launched.

– ‘Tribalism destroyed us’ –

The group’s Secretary-General, Suzie Anthony said tribalism is the enemy of national unity and the root cause of almost all the setbacks facing South Sudan’s problems.

“All of us know tribalism has destroyed us. Tribalism distracted our unity and because of tribalism we destroyed South Sudan,” Suzie said.

“Because of tribalism, we have camps for refugees and IDPs. From here the idea came from the sons and daughters of South Sudan. They have to do something for us to enable us fight tribalism in South Sudan.”

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 1

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure 2

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published Thursday, July 6, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 3

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 4

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition 5

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir proclaims ‘peace and stability’ in 9th July address

Published 33 seconds ago

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published 51 mins ago

U.S. ambassador urges speedy deployment of unified forces

Published 20 hours ago

Minister Awut tells boys: “Don’t go to school without your sisters”

Published 20 hours ago

AI robots at UN reckon they could run the world better

Published 23 hours ago

Dr. John Garang Univ. launches rice plantation

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!