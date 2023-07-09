Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

An advocacy network campaigning for the eradication of tribalism in South Sudan was launched in Juba on Friday.

The group calling itself the National Network Against Tribalism established its offices at the Central Equatoria Women’s Union in Juba.

It is launched to advocate against tribalism across the country after the practice was identified as a major setback to South Sudanese peace and prosperity, the group said.

The network said it is ready to work together with all South Sudanese to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Speaking to journalists during the launch organization’s launch, its chairperson, Mat Michael said peace is their main objective.

“We came up with it because we identify the problems that affect us mostly is tribalism, that’s why we are here today, and we say yes for our diversity,” he said.

“We have tribes, yes, but we want to use our people to stand as one people.”

The body was established under the theme, “No for Tribalism, Yes for Diversity as South Sudanese.”

The event that brought signatories, government officials, embassies youth, and representatives of other institutions has officially launched.

– ‘Tribalism destroyed us’ –

The group’s Secretary-General, Suzie Anthony said tribalism is the enemy of national unity and the root cause of almost all the setbacks facing South Sudan’s problems.

“All of us know tribalism has destroyed us. Tribalism distracted our unity and because of tribalism we destroyed South Sudan,” Suzie said.

“Because of tribalism, we have camps for refugees and IDPs. From here the idea came from the sons and daughters of South Sudan. They have to do something for us to enable us fight tribalism in South Sudan.”

