Twic East deadly lorry accident caused by poor roads – police

Jonglei Police say the deadly truck accident which claimed three lives in Twic East County on Thursday, is due to poor roads in the area.

On July 13, 2023, a lorry carrying goods and passengers overturned between Bor and Twic East leaving three people dead and no injuries.

According to the police investigation, the truck plummeted after heavy rain flooded the highway connecting the area to Bor.

“The vehicle which is a commercial vehicle Ural moving from Bor to Tic East, so on the road, it overturned, and then three people died,” said Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa.

“That is the report we got from there yesterday (Friday), we got only the report of dead people, but the injuries were not reported.”

Mr. Costa said poor road networks, especially during the rainy season – have been a major issue hindering the movement of people and goods in the state.

“The incident it is a result of poor road and that what happened especially in this during the raining season the road is normally very bad, so that makes the car to overturned, that is what happened.”

