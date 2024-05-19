Suspect in shooting of Ezo police officer tortured to death

A suspect in the attack on resident of Ezo County Inspector of Police has died after he was allegedly tortured in military garrison in the area on Friday, according to the family.

42 -year-old Justin Bigamu had fled into bush after he was accused of shooting Lieutenant Sergeant Charles Kalisto on 29 April, wounding him in both legs and and killing the officer’s daughter.

Anuai Justine, a cousin to the deceased said, his late brother Bigamu surrendered himself on Friday after the army phoned him and asked him to come for an investigation.

While in detention at a military garrison, Justine said, suspect Bigamu was beaten until he succumbed to injuries.

Justine added that the army released his body to family yesterday and was buried this morning.

“In the incident of a police official who was shot and the daughter killed a week ago, the deceased was accused of being behind the attack and murder.

“When he received this news, he became afraid and fled into the forest. When the soldiers arrived at this place (Ezo) , they called him on phone and asked to return and be investigated just to find out who killer was.

“Because he said that he was not the killer, but rather knew who carried out the attack, he returned and met them the day before yesterday (Friday night).

“He was transferred to a military garrison for investigation, but they beat him until he died, and we were handed over his body, and we buried him this (Sunday) morning,” said Justine.



When contacted by Eye Radio for the comment, the spokesperson of SSPDF said he would respond to the matter after receiving report from the area commander.

Efforts to contact Ezo County Commissioner was not immediately successful.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter