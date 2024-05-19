19th May 2024
Gai Machiek accused of role in Twic, Ngok conflict is relocated

Author: Michale Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

The spiritual leader who was accused of fueling conflict between neighboring Twic and Ngok dinka communities has been relocated to the border between Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal in accordance with the Presidential order.

“The relocation of the spiritual leader was one of the recommendations to mitigate the inter-communal violence between Ngok and Twic,” according to Warrap State Information Minister  William Wol Mayom.

Spiritual leader Gai Machiek was residing in Ajak Kuac Payam, east of Twic County, but the state authorities on Friday moved him to Pannyok Payam west of Twic County.

This came days after a security delegation from Juba led by the Chief of the armed forces, General Santino Deng Wol, visited Twic and Ngok Areas early this month.

“On the 7th of May, a security delegation arrived from Juba and met with Gai Machiek when he proposed to be relocated from Ajak Kuac Payam of Twic County to Pannyok Payam along the Warrap- Northern Bahr el Ghazal border which is far from the conflict area,” said Wol

Gai Machiek left Mayom County in Unity State and took refuge in Ajak Kuac in 2020 during the flood season in Mayom County.

He was accused in a report of involvement in the war between Twic and Abyei which broke out in 2022

In January 2024, President Kiir issued a Presidential order to address the ongoing conflict between Ngok and Twic including cessation of hostilities and expulsion of the spiritual leader.

 

