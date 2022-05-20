20th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Sports   |   Terekeka set to host Jonglei in wrestling match Saturday

Terekeka set to host Jonglei in wrestling match Saturday

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 4 hours ago

Men during one of wrestling match in South Sudan - Courtesy

A wrestling match aimed at strengthening peaceful co-existence with the neighboring Jonglei will kick off in Terekeka on Saturday, the commissioner has said.

The event that will see wrestlers from Terekeka and Jonglei compete, is slated to take place this Saturday.

James Lino, the Commissioner of Terekeka County says wrestling is a popular game among the cattle-keeping communities, and the goal of the match is to enable them to interact.

This, he says, will promote peace between the two communities.

“The wrestling which will be happening over the weekend, it will be in Terekeka County and wrestling will be between central equatorial Terekeka County and Jonglei,” Lino told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“We want Peace between our citizens in the states and cattle camps. We want to extend this to youth, and a chance to know each other,

“We want to give peace a chance because the peace that has come to South Sudan needs all South Sudanese to make it happen. How will we do it, We can do it through.”

Wrestling is a very popular sport among the Dinka, Mundari and Lotuka tribes of Eastern Equatoria in South Sudan.

The sport is seen as an avenue in bringing together people from the various warring communities together.

Popular Stories
NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills 1

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published Sunday, May 15, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others 3

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 4

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension 5

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologies

Published 2 hours ago

Amref trained about 1,000 S. Sudanese health workers in 50 years

Published 3 hours ago

Terekeka set to host Jonglei in wrestling match Saturday

Published 4 hours ago

If I win elections, I want ‘total free’ South Sudan-Kenya border”, says Raila

Published 5 hours ago

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published 5 hours ago

10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.