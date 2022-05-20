Terekeka set to host Jonglei in wrestling match Saturday

A wrestling match aimed at strengthening peaceful co-existence with the neighboring Jonglei will kick off in Terekeka on Saturday, the commissioner has said.

The event that will see wrestlers from Terekeka and Jonglei compete, is slated to take place this Saturday.

James Lino, the Commissioner of Terekeka County says wrestling is a popular game among the cattle-keeping communities, and the goal of the match is to enable them to interact.

This, he says, will promote peace between the two communities.

“The wrestling which will be happening over the weekend, it will be in Terekeka County and wrestling will be between central equatorial Terekeka County and Jonglei,” Lino told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“We want Peace between our citizens in the states and cattle camps. We want to extend this to youth, and a chance to know each other,

“We want to give peace a chance because the peace that has come to South Sudan needs all South Sudanese to make it happen. How will we do it, We can do it through.”

Wrestling is a very popular sport among the Dinka, Mundari and Lotuka tribes of Eastern Equatoria in South Sudan.

The sport is seen as an avenue in bringing together people from the various warring communities together.