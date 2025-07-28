Tambura’s situation ‘miserable’ as market remain shut due to violence – Priest

A Catholic priest in Western Equatoria’s Tambura town has described the situation in the area as miserable, following the closure of the only market in the area due to deteriorated security in the County.

Father Santino Wise said the closure of the Tambura market more than a month ago has caused a severe humanitarian impact.

He said that the market was shut down due to the deteriorating security situation in Tambura County, which has left residents struggling to access essential goods like food, medicine, and other daily necessities.

“We are suffering a lot in Tambura County. Now I can say it’s been going on for one month, there’s no market, and even no food, no water, and no drugs. And people are not going to cultivate because of the issue of insecurity,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio this morning from Tambura town.

Wise says that with the market closed, local families are reportedly facing shortages, high prices, and growing desperation.

The clergy called for an urgent need for restoration of peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance to support those trapped in the worsening crisis.

“People are not living in their houses, those plastic shelters which was giving since 2021 are the once still in the IDP’s camp of Tambura with a lot of rains, now people are suffering and children also, we are crying to our national government, and for those who are listening to our voices, so we are crying a lot. We talk a lot, and there’s no change, now even there’s sugar and soap, and now we are sending our voices to be heard,” he appealed.

Tambura town has been experiencing severe insecurity characterized by inter-communal violence, displacement, and targeted killings.

This has led to a humanitarian crisis with many residents displaced to neighbouring areas or even the neighboring Central African Republic.

The violence often between the Balanda and Azande communities has been linked to political and elite rivalries.

