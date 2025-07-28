28th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Western Equatoria State   |   Tambura’s situation ‘miserable’ as market remain shut due to violence – Priest

Tambura’s situation ‘miserable’ as market remain shut due to violence – Priest

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 11 hours ago

Deserted Tambura market. (-)

A Catholic priest in Western Equatoria’s Tambura town has described the situation in the area as miserable, following the closure of the only market in the area due to deteriorated security in the County.

Father Santino Wise said the closure of the Tambura market more than a month ago has caused a severe humanitarian impact.

He said that the market was shut down due to the deteriorating security situation in Tambura County, which has left residents struggling to access essential goods like food, medicine, and other daily necessities.

“We are suffering a lot in Tambura County. Now I can say it’s been going on for one month, there’s no market, and even no food, no water, and no drugs. And people are not going to cultivate because of the issue of insecurity,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio this morning from Tambura town.

Wise says that with the market closed, local families are reportedly facing shortages, high prices, and growing desperation.

The clergy called for an urgent need for restoration of peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance to support those trapped in the worsening crisis.

“People are not living in their houses, those plastic shelters which was giving since 2021 are the once still in the IDP’s camp of Tambura with a lot of rains, now people are suffering and children also, we are crying to our national government, and for those who are listening to our voices, so we are crying a lot. We talk a lot, and there’s no change, now even there’s sugar and soap, and now we are sending our voices to be heard,” he appealed.

Tambura town has been experiencing severe insecurity characterized by inter-communal violence, displacement, and targeted killings.

This has led to a humanitarian crisis with many residents displaced to neighbouring areas or even the neighboring Central African Republic.

The violence often between the Balanda and Azande communities has been linked to political and elite rivalries.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 1

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 3

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 4

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 5

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Who’s blocking salaries, finance ministry or central central? MP asks as salary crisis deepen

Published 6 hours ago

MP accuses security forces of arbitary arrests, torture, and forced recruitment in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Nationality directorate to open offices in all counties to ease access

Published 8 hours ago

Northern Bahr El Ghazal parliament set to reopen in August after 4-month recess

Published 9 hours ago

Frustrated civil servants ask govt. to honour promise of on-time salary payment

Published 9 hours ago

Nationality chief : process your own IDs, don’t use middlemen

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.