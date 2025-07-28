Health Ministry launches countrywide medical supply distribution

The National Ministry of Health has launched the distribution of medical supplies to five states and two administrative areas to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

In collaboration with partners, the Ministry dispatches medicines and essential supplies to 27 counties, including 13 in Upper Nile State, seven in Unity State, nine in Jonglei State, two in Ruweng Administrative Area, and two in Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, who was accompanied by Undersecretary Dr. Aninn Ngot Ngot Mou, revealed this during a field visit to the national medical warehouse on Friday.

In a statement posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, Minister Sarah stressed the importance of timely delivery.

“We want to ensure these medical supplies reach people on the ground. As we can see, these are going to Upper Nile State, including Doma PHCC and Ulang County Health Department,” she said.

The supplies, designated for July, August, and September, are meant for primary healthcare centers, units, and hospitals.

Officials say the distribution is strategically scheduled ahead of the heavy rainy season to avoid disruptions.

On Saturday, authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area urged the Ministry of Health to intensify efforts to contain what they describe as a catastrophic cholera outbreak, which has killed dozens and infected over 1,000 people.

The supplies have come months after health facilities across the country have decried shortages, straining services to the communities.

