28th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Health Ministry launches countrywide medical supply distribution

Health Ministry launches countrywide medical supply distribution

Authors: Lasuba Memo | | Published: 11 hours ago

Health Minister Sarah Cleto Inspects medical supplies destined for states and two administrative areas|Courtesy

The National Ministry of Health has launched the distribution of medical supplies to five states and two administrative areas to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

In collaboration with partners, the Ministry dispatches medicines and essential supplies to 27 counties, including 13 in Upper Nile State, seven in Unity State, nine in Jonglei State, two in Ruweng Administrative Area, and two in Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, who was accompanied by Undersecretary Dr. Aninn Ngot Ngot Mou, revealed this during a field visit to the national medical warehouse on Friday.

In a statement posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, Minister Sarah stressed the importance of timely delivery.

“We want to ensure these medical supplies reach people on the ground. As we can see, these are going to Upper Nile State, including Doma PHCC and Ulang County Health Department,” she said.

The supplies, designated for July, August, and September, are meant for primary healthcare centers, units, and hospitals.

Officials say the distribution is strategically scheduled ahead of the heavy rainy season to avoid disruptions.

On Saturday, authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area urged the Ministry of Health to intensify efforts to contain what they describe as a catastrophic cholera outbreak, which has killed dozens and infected over 1,000 people.

The supplies have come months after health facilities across the country have decried shortages, straining services to the communities.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 1

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 3

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 4

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 5

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Who’s blocking salaries, finance ministry or central central? MP asks as salary crisis deepen

Published 6 hours ago

MP accuses security forces of arbitary arrests, torture, and forced recruitment in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Nationality directorate to open offices in all counties to ease access

Published 8 hours ago

Northern Bahr El Ghazal parliament set to reopen in August after 4-month recess

Published 9 hours ago

Frustrated civil servants ask govt. to honour promise of on-time salary payment

Published 9 hours ago

Nationality chief : process your own IDs, don’t use middlemen

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.