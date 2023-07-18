Suspect in deadly Nyakuron accident surrenders to police

The National Police Spokesperson says the driver who rammed into hawkers killing two women has surrendered herself to Nyakuron Police station after the incident.

Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that a Toyota Harrier collided with a Noah vehicle before plunging into roadside sellers, on Monday, July 17.

“The incident happened yesterday late in the evening at around 5 pm. A car was coming out from Nyakuron Cultural Center, entering the road and another car was also passing by,” Justin narrated.

“So, they collided, one of them tried to avoid the other one and in the process crashed some of the ladies who were selling at the roadside.”

The car crash immediately killed two people and the injury of another woman.

General Justin said the survivor is receiving treatment at Juba teaching hospital.

“As a result, we lost two ladies, their dead bodies were taken to mortuary and the ones who are seriously wounded are still under treatment now. That’s what had happened.”

“We were sited on the other side of the road by the time the vehicle was passing and then immediately collided and crashed down the woman and her properties,” said an eyewitness.

“I also took off for my life, leaving my properties that’s why my properties were damage also.”

“Traders were selling at the roadside and the road is very narrow after losing control it went and knocked two people dead and injured one.”

General Justin further said traffic police deployment has been reinforced to reduce the numbers of increasing road accidents in the streets.

“In our program, if you go around the streets, we’ve deployed a lot of traffic Police because their presence can reduce overspending and all other roads violations.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter