18th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Suspect in deadly Nyakuron accident surrenders to police

Suspect in deadly Nyakuron accident surrenders to police

Author: Madrama James | Published: 28 mins ago

Nyakuron accident that resulted in the death of two women. (Courtesy)

The National Police Spokesperson says the driver who rammed into hawkers killing two women has surrendered herself to Nyakuron Police station after the incident.

Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that a Toyota Harrier collided with a Noah vehicle before plunging into roadside sellers, on Monday, July 17.

“The incident happened yesterday late in the evening at around 5 pm. A car was coming out from Nyakuron Cultural Center, entering the road and another car was also passing by,” Justin narrated.

“So, they collided, one of them tried to avoid the other one and in the process crashed some of the ladies who were selling at the roadside.”

The car crash immediately killed two people and the injury of another woman.

General Justin said the survivor is receiving treatment at Juba teaching hospital.

“As a result, we lost two ladies, their dead bodies were taken to mortuary and the ones who are seriously wounded are still under treatment now. That’s what had happened.”

“We were sited on the other side of the road by the time the vehicle was passing and then immediately collided and crashed down the woman and her properties,” said an eyewitness.

“I also took off for my life, leaving my properties that’s why my properties were damage also.”

“Traders were selling at the roadside and the road is very narrow after losing control it went and knocked two people dead and injured one.”

General Justin further said traffic police deployment has been reinforced to reduce the numbers of increasing road accidents in the streets.

“In our program, if you go around the streets, we’ve deployed a lot of traffic Police because their presence can reduce overspending and all other roads violations.”

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 3

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers 4

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System 5

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System

Published Sunday, July 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public hearing criticises ‘leaders-centered’ budget

Published 15 mins ago

Arresting Putin a ‘declaration of war’: S.Africa’s Ramaphosa

Published 22 mins ago

Suspect in deadly Nyakuron accident surrenders to police

Published 28 mins ago

President Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Ameyu

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t promises to address Juba port oil pollution

Published 3 hours ago

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!