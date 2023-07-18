18th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   President Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Ameyu

President Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Ameyu

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Stephen Ameyu in Juba. (Photo: Office of the President)

President Salva Kiir on Tuesday met with the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba and Cardinal-elect Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla and the Vatican Ambassador to South Sudan.

His Eminence Dr. Ameyu was promoted to the rank of Cardinal along with 20 other bishops by Pope Francis on July 9.

He visited Kiir in residence, accompanied by Vatican Ambassador Ionut Paul who reportedly thanked the president for sending the message of goodwill following his elevation.

According to Kiir’s office, Dr. Ameyu said his elevation is also the elevation of the country to a higher level, adding that he will be sharing the ideas of the South Sudanese local church with Pope Francis.

He further announced that the Secretary of State of the Holy See Pietro Parolin will visit South Sudan and Sudan on 15th August 2023, “to encourage the believers in the two countries to keep their faith strong in the face many challenges.”

Archbishop Ameyu is among 21 senior clergy globally who will be installed as Cardinals at a consistory ceremony that will be held on 30 September 2023.

The new cardinals would assist the Pope in leading the church as well as in choosing his successor after his death or resignation.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 3

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers 4

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System 5

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System

Published Sunday, July 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public hearing criticises ‘leaders-centered’ budget

Published 15 mins ago

Arresting Putin a ‘declaration of war’: S.Africa’s Ramaphosa

Published 22 mins ago

Suspect in deadly Nyakuron accident surrenders to police

Published 28 mins ago

President Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Ameyu

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t promises to address Juba port oil pollution

Published 3 hours ago

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!