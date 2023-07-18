President Kiir meets Cardinal-elect Ameyu

President Salva Kiir on Tuesday met with the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba and Cardinal-elect Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla and the Vatican Ambassador to South Sudan.

His Eminence Dr. Ameyu was promoted to the rank of Cardinal along with 20 other bishops by Pope Francis on July 9.

He visited Kiir in residence, accompanied by Vatican Ambassador Ionut Paul who reportedly thanked the president for sending the message of goodwill following his elevation.

According to Kiir’s office, Dr. Ameyu said his elevation is also the elevation of the country to a higher level, adding that he will be sharing the ideas of the South Sudanese local church with Pope Francis.

He further announced that the Secretary of State of the Holy See Pietro Parolin will visit South Sudan and Sudan on 15th August 2023, “to encourage the believers in the two countries to keep their faith strong in the face many challenges.”

Archbishop Ameyu is among 21 senior clergy globally who will be installed as Cardinals at a consistory ceremony that will be held on 30 September 2023.

The new cardinals would assist the Pope in leading the church as well as in choosing his successor after his death or resignation.