25th April 2023
Sudan’s warring parties agree to 72-hour ceasefire

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 10 mins ago

Sudan's de facto leader General Abdal-Fattah Al Burhan and his rival General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. | Photo: Courtesy.

Sudan’s warring parties have agreed to a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire after 10 days of urban battles that killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

The ceasefire which came into effect on early on Tuesday is the third attempt to pause fighting to open humanitarian corridors since the violence erupted last week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an agreement had been reached between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after 48 hours of “intense” negotiation.

“This ceasefire aims to establish humanitarian corridors, allowing citizens and residents to access essential resources, healthcare, and safe zones, while also evacuating diplomatic missions,” the RSF paramilitary tweeted according to AFP.

In a statement on Facebook, the SAF said it would also abide by the ceasefire on condition its rivals did so.

The fighting has pitted forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies.

 

