Students decry delay in 2024 secondary exam results

Several students who sat for the 2024 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education examinations have expressed frustration over the continued delay in the release of their results.

In December 2024, more than 50,000 candidates took the national secondary school exams at 319 centers across the country. However, more than six months later, the results are yet to be released, leaving students anxious about their academic futures.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Ayen Bek, one of the affected students, said the delay is having a significant impact, especially on female candidates.

“The delay of the results is affecting us, the candidates. Not all of us are going to pass; some of us will fail. So, how does the government plan to help those who are going to repeat? How will they catch up with lessons?” she asked.

Jimmy Duol, another student awaiting results, described the delay as both “burning” and “painful,” calling for urgent reforms in the education system.

He said the delay of the results has affected his plans of joining higher education this year.

“It is a burning issue for all candidates, and it needs to change. In other countries, students who sat last year have already joined a university. But here in South Sudan, we are still at home,” he said.

“It’s painful – some students have lost interest in education. The government needs to improve not only the speed of releasing results but also the overall quality of education,” he added.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Alafi echoed similar concerns, urging the Ministry of General Education and Instruction to provide a clear explanation regarding the delay.

“We are now feeling unhappy. If the results were out, some of us would already be in university. Our hopes are draining, and we’re thinking a lot about what the real problem is,” he said.

“The Ministry should inform us when the results will be out and explain what is causing the delay. The government must work hard to improve the education system,” he stressed.

Students and education advocates are now calling on the authorities to act swiftly and release the exam results to avoid further disruption to students’ academic journeys.

When Eye Radio phoned the Minister of General Education, Dr Kuyok Abol Kuyok, his phone went unanswered several times.

Other ministry officials, including the Executive Director of the National Examination Council, declined to comment.

However, before the release of the 2024 Certificate of Primary Examination confirmed receiving, the general education ministry confirmed receiving two billion South Sudan pounds, which was only 28% of the required budget from the finance ministry to mark both primary and secondary school exams.

