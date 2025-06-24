24th June 2025
19 Warrap State revenue officials freed after detention by SSPDF Division 11

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Map of Warrap State State - courtesy

The Minister of Information in Warrap State says 19 staff of the State Revenue Authority who were detained by the military in Western Bahr el Ghazal have been released.

They were arrested alongside members of security organs following a misunderstanding between the state government and division 11 commands.

The arrested staff had been deployed by the Government of Warrap State to conduct security checks at key bridges, notably Makuei-Karsit in Tonj Town and Tharkueng Bridge.

However, according to the Minister Mamer Bak, the Division 11 Command had not been informed of the directive beforehand, which led to a misunderstanding and their subsequent arrest on 13th June 2025 at various checkpoints

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Minister Mamer Bak confirmed the release of the personnel.

“The arrest was carried out on 13th of June by Division 11 Commands and then later they were kept in Majak-tid, then the day before yesterday on date 20th they were transferred to Wau.

“From there through the efforts of our Governor and the higher SSPDF military Command they were some efforts, and these efforts succussed and then they were released yesterday,” he said.

The personnel were handed over on Monday in Wau, the capital of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, by Division 5 commanders to the Government of Warrap State.

They were received by the State Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Hon. Acuil Malei Aliap, on behalf of H.E. Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth, Governor of Warrap State.

The state government has apologized for the misunderstanding and thanked the national Minister of Defense, the Chief of Defense Forces, and the army commanders for their cooperation.

24th June 2025

