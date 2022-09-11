Student: They want over 5,000 SSP to check my exam results

Some students who sat for the 2021/2022 secondary-leaving examination said coordination offices and schools are charging them excessive and illegal fees as precondition to see their results.

The students stated that they are being charged with varied amounts, ranging from 1000 to 7000 South Sudanese Pounds.

One of the students, who chose to be identified only as James said he paid 1,500 pounds to see his results at Western Bahr el Ghazal coordination office.



“When I asked them what is this money for, they didn’t explain. Instead, they told me to go if I don’t want,” he said. The coordination office was not immediately available for comment.

James appealed to the national Ministry of Education to look into the issue, adding that it has been a challenge facing many students in the past and will do so in years to come.

Last week, the National Examinations Council announced the long awaited results.

But since the announcement, the students who spoke to Eye Radio alleged that some of them continue to struggle to ascertain whether they passed or not.

Abraham Yak from Day Light Secondary School in Juba said he was charged with seven thousand South Sudanese Pounds to see his results.

“My school now is charging each student at seven thousand South Sudanese Pounds just to see your results which is quite hard for some students to afford that urge amount,”he said.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Matthew said he has not yet seen his results slips after failing to pay the amount.

“The policy is empowered to the extent of preventing you until you pay. Even me I have never seen my results since they were release though am struggling now for seven thousand to go and see them.”

It is not clear if the practice is legal, and Eye Radio was not able to get an immediate comment from either the schools or the ministry.

Speaking to Eye Radio in a phone interview, the students called on the Ministry of General Education and Instructions to address the issue.

“If am given a chance to speak to National Minister of General Education today, I will talk about the challenges facing students in the country including this illegal charges on access to results,” said Mangar, another victim of the alleged regulation.

Earlier this month, the National Examinations Council announced the results as National Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng Acuil slams media over what she described as “negative publicity”.

