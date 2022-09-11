Azande King appeals for peace in a public address in Juba

The King of Azande, Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue has appealed to his people to reconcile with one another, work for peace and develop the Kingdom.

On Saturday, the King met the people of Azande Kingdom in Juba and addressed them for the first time since his coronation.

His Majesty Atoroba talked about a range of issues from social and cultural values, and the importance of peaceful coexistence with another communities.

Addressing a gathering of influential paramount chiefs from Ibba, Yambio, Nzara, Ezo and Tambura, King Atoroba said the event is a symbol of unity among the Azande people and the Kingdom.

“I am the King of the Azande Kingdom, which include other communities as well. If there were issues before like those in Tambura, Mange, Ezo, people of Gbudue it’s over,” he said.

“If there is any division which existed before the restoration of the Kingdom, it’s over. Kingdom is not me alone but they are here up to Tambura. We have one place for planning the affairs of the Kingdom.”

The King said his realm will sit and plan together for the welfare of the people and the Kingdom.

In February this year, the Azande Kingdom was restored for the first time in 117 years after the death of King Gbudue in 1905, and young Atoroba Peni was installed as the new King.

Before the restoration of the Azande Kingdom, the community were reportedly divided along clans and political lines.

In his royal address in Juba over the weekend, King Atoroba urged his subjects to open a new page of unite, love and forgiveness.

“What is it that you cannot forgive your brother? There is time for everything [but] we must forgive,” he said.

“I don’t want to talk to your traditional leaders about those of you who are here in Juba and has been advised and they don’t want listen, who is that person can’t listen. Let the gathering of today be the symbol of love, unity and forgiveness.”

