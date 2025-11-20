SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

The South Sudan Revenue Authority says it intercepted two trucks transporting undeclared raw tobacco—commonly known as shisha—from Uganda into South Sudan.

On November 17th, the Anti-Smuggling Unit stopped the trucks at the Pogei border point after noticing inconsistencies in the declared cargo and later escorted them to Juba for verification.

Deputy Commissioner for Compliance and Enforcement, Col. Joseph Wani Loku, said a thorough inspection revealed shisha hidden under legitimate goods.

One truck contained about 820 cartons, while the other carried approximately 1,200, totalling 2,000 cartons.

He said the trader falsely claimed the cargo was maize flour, but investigations found the smuggled tobacco concealed among maize flour and mattresses.

Col. Loku added that such operations protect national revenue and public health.

Assistant Commissioner Mboriman Edward Mbory praised officers for their diligence, saying the smuggling attempt was uncovered once the goods were offloaded.

“This success resulted from strong ground operations and thorough investigation. Our suspicions were confirmed once the cargo was offloaded the goods were not just maize flour but concealed Shisha,” he said.

He added that the Anti-Smuggling Unit remains vigilant and prepared to stop illegal goods entering the country.

“Our officers are trained, prepared, and active. Smugglers must know that South Sudan is not a safe route for illegal goods,” he added.

The seized items are now in SSRA custody as investigations continue, with authorities planning more enforcement operations along major transit routes.

