20th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

Author : | Published: 7 hours ago

Seized trucks with shisha|Courtesy

The South Sudan Revenue Authority says it intercepted two trucks transporting undeclared raw tobacco—commonly known as shisha—from Uganda into South Sudan.

On November 17th, the Anti-Smuggling Unit stopped the trucks at the Pogei border point after noticing inconsistencies in the declared cargo and later escorted them to Juba for verification.

Deputy Commissioner for Compliance and Enforcement, Col. Joseph Wani Loku, said a thorough inspection revealed shisha hidden under legitimate goods.

One truck contained about 820 cartons, while the other carried approximately 1,200, totalling 2,000 cartons.

He said the trader falsely claimed the cargo was maize flour, but investigations found the smuggled tobacco concealed among maize flour and mattresses.

Col. Loku added that such operations protect national revenue and public health.

Assistant Commissioner Mboriman Edward Mbory praised officers for their diligence, saying the smuggling attempt was uncovered once the goods were offloaded.

“This success resulted from strong ground operations and thorough investigation. Our suspicions were confirmed once the cargo was offloaded the goods were not just maize flour but concealed Shisha,” he said.

He added that the Anti-Smuggling Unit remains vigilant and prepared to stop illegal goods entering the country.

“Our officers are trained, prepared, and active. Smugglers must know that South Sudan is not a safe route for illegal goods,” he added.

The seized items are now in SSRA custody as investigations continue, with authorities planning more enforcement operations along major transit routes.

Popular Stories
Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 1

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan 2

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Published November 15, 2025

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations 3

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations

Published November 14, 2025

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 4

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget 5

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published November 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Denay inspects Boma National Park, pledges rapid tourism revamp

Published 4 hours ago

170 vulnerable people receive free land tittles in Wau

Published 6 hours ago

SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

Published 7 hours ago

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published 8 hours ago

“Politicians don’t retire”: Dak challenges youth demands on political tenure

Published 8 hours ago

CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.