New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Michael Makuei Lueth, the new Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs -Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The newly appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Michael Makuei Lueth, has vowed to restore the rule of law, end random arrests, and fast-track all pending cases across the country.

Speaking shortly after officially assuming office, Minister Makuei described his appointment as a return to his “actual field in the legal paternity,” emphasizing that the administration of law is the cornerstone of any functioning system.

Makuei stressed that the rule of law relies heavily on the performance of the justice, legal, and security sectors, and cited the legal principle: “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

The Minister revealed that President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued direct directives to the Ministry of Justice.

“He said, all the prisons must be emptied. The prison cells and prisons, and the pending cases, must all be addressed,” Makuei stated, reiterating the President’s commitment to ensuring citizens are not denied their rights.

According to Makuei, maintaining law and order is critical for the country’s stability. He acknowledged receiving multiple complaints about random arrests and the growing trend of individuals taking the law into their own hands.

He described the current situation as a “state of lawlessness and anarchy that must be brought to an immediate end.”

Makuei concluded by reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to restoring proper legal processes and ensuring justice reaches all citizens fairly and promptly.

“Today, to me, is a good day. A day when I have come back to my actual field in the legal paternity… Administration of law is the cornerstone of any system…” Makuei stated.
“The complaints that I have just received, these random arrests and everybody taking the law into their own hands, will be addressed. A state of lawlessness whereby nobody respects the rule of law, whereby everybody takes the law into their own hands. This state of anarchy must stop.”

This week, President Salva Kiir officially appointed Michael Makuei Lueth as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, replacing Dr. Joseph Geng Akech.

