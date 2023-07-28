SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Football officials from across the country have arrived in Aweil of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State for the 8th General Assembly of the South Sudan Football Association on Saturday, July 29.

The over 70 delegates including support staff and sports journalists are set to discuss several challenges facing the development of football including the Juba Stadium case.

Mr. Thiong John, the head of the high committee for the SSFA Assembly says the president of the South Sudan Football Association and other senior sports officials will attend the conference.

Thiong said the conference will tackle critical matters including the amendment of football laws and regulations, the electoral code, and the Juba Stadium issue.

“The important of this conference is because it will be addressing the critical issue that include the amendments of the laws, general regulations, status, electoral code, and election process as well,” he said.

The General Assembly will also discuss the appeal of the suspended members of the Juba Local Football Association.

“One of the important agendas that will be discussed is the appeal of the Juba local football association against the decision of the SSFA board of Directors.”

“Because the SSFA board has suspended the member of the board of the juba local football association for violating article 42 B, so is one of the important agenda because the general assembly will look into this matter.”

“It will decide, if it found SSFA is right it will concord with it and if SSFA is wrong they will cancel the decision of SSFA and that is the powers of general assembly.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Juba Local Football Association has since resigned, and the Chairperson of the Finance Committee is absent from the meeting.

The suspended Board of Directors of the Juba Local Football Association previously submitted a petition to FIFA regarding the Juba Stadium dispute.

The petition comes after the South Sudan Football Association suspended members of the Board of Juba local football Association in February 2023, as the two football bodies wrangled for control of the stadium.

Recently, South Sudan’s representatives to the continental competitions have cried out over the lack of home ground as they were drawn against Sudanese counterparts in CAF interclub tournaments.