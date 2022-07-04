4th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   SPLM-IO threatens to boycott elections over lack of political space

SPLM-IO threatens to boycott elections over lack of political space

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Nathaniel Oyet Pierino, SPLM-IO deputy chairperson and First Deputy Speaker of South Sudan transitional national parliament. Credit| Nathaniel Pierino/Facebook

The SPLM-IO has threatened to boycott its participation in upcoming elections citing a lack of political and civic space.

This is according to SPLM-IO deputy chairman and first deputy head of the transitional national legislative assembly, Oyet Nathaniel Pierino.

Speaking during the launch of the SPLM-IO membership registration in Juba on Saturday, Oyet said his group wants free, fair, and credible elections.

“I want to assure you, SPLM-IO is not afraid of elections. We don’t want an election that is not free, which is not fair, and which is a sham to take place in South Sudan,” Oyet said.

“We want an election that is credible, an election that grants the rights and inspirations of the people of South Sudan, an election where South Sudanese will have an opportunity to vote for the leaders, leaders of their choices, not anybody choosing for them the leaders.”

The SPLM-IO deputy chairperson also pointed out that the lack of political space is hindering the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

“There is no political space in the county. If you want to hold meetings in a hotel, you must seek permission from the national security, then we ask, where is the Bill of Rights of South Sudan which is in the constitution, it doesn’t exist,” the SPLM-IO deputy chairperson said.

“If you ask, what is the interest of national security? What is the interest of the police, to stop any South Sudanese from holding meetings, birthday parties, and wedding parties in the hotel? Is it not because they are afraid that they will be discussing political issues.”

Oyet warned of the repeat of the 2010 elections violence that led to rebellion in South Sudan.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts 1

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published Saturday, July 2, 2022

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals 2

“Cabinet approved dredging project in 2021,” VP Wani reveals

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa 3

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa

Published Monday, June 27, 2022

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector 4

Makur dictates 90% employment rate for nationals in banking sector

Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya 5

Skyrocketing prices blamed on new transport barrier by Kenya

Published Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

School feeding to resume in S. Sudan after COVID-19 interruptions – WFP

Published 1 hour ago

Activist asks govt not to restrict debate on Nile dredging

Published 2 hours ago

Peace gov’t urged to ‘pursue path of reconciliation and forgiveness’

Published 3 hours ago

SPLM-IO threatens to boycott elections over lack of political space

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Napwon pleads with households to plant trees

Published 5 hours ago

After eviction, Lubang now a blossoming entrepreneur

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.