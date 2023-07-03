3rd July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State

SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 58 mins ago

SPLM-IO Secretary-General Regina Joseph (middle), Upper Nile State Governor James Odhok (left) and former Defense Minister Angelina Teny launch the party secretariat in Malakal. | Photo: Office of the Governor/Facebook

The main opposition party SPLM-IO on Saturday launched its General Secretariat in the Upper Nile State capital Malakal.

In attendance were senior opposition officials including Governor James Odhok, the party Secretary General Regina Joseph, and former Defense Minister Angelina Teny.

“The launch was officiated by the SPLM/A-IO party interim Secretary General, Regina Joseph Kapa along with other senior party members from Juba as delegated by the party chairman Dr. Riek Machar Teny,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

“The delegation was hosted in Malakal by the Upper Nile State Governor H.E. James Odhok Oyay who is also the interim chairman of the SPLM/A-IO party in Upper Nile State.”

According to Odhok’s office, the event was also attended by party supporters and representatives from other political parties.

The SPLM in Opposition on June 5, 2023, said it was ready for the upcoming 2024 general elections but conditioned that the process must be free, fair, and transparent.

Puok Both Baluang, the Acting Spokesperson of the First Vice President, said a free and fair process will allow the citizens to demonstrate their views and rights for the future of South Sudan.

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

48-year-old man arrested in Jondoru for impregnating niece 2

48-year-old man arrested in Jondoru for impregnating niece

Published Monday, June 26, 2023

Gov. Adil relieves Mayor Allah-Jabu 3

Gov. Adil relieves Mayor Allah-Jabu

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NRA boss Athian targets SSP40 billion monthly collection 4

NRA boss Athian targets SSP40 billion monthly collection

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Army command allots 350 military posts to SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA 5

Army command allots 350 military posts to SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State

Published 58 mins ago

Yakani reiterates call for allocation of 1% to people with special needs

Published 2 hours ago

President Kiir to travel to Wau for SPLM rally

Published 3 hours ago

Mexican mayor marries croccodile ‘to bring fortune’ to his people

Published 4 hours ago

China ambassador hopes wounds of war heal as South Sudan turns 12

Published 4 hours ago

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in ‘fierce fighting’

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!