SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State

The main opposition party SPLM-IO on Saturday launched its General Secretariat in the Upper Nile State capital Malakal.

In attendance were senior opposition officials including Governor James Odhok, the party Secretary General Regina Joseph, and former Defense Minister Angelina Teny.

“The launch was officiated by the SPLM/A-IO party interim Secretary General, Regina Joseph Kapa along with other senior party members from Juba as delegated by the party chairman Dr. Riek Machar Teny,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

“The delegation was hosted in Malakal by the Upper Nile State Governor H.E. James Odhok Oyay who is also the interim chairman of the SPLM/A-IO party in Upper Nile State.”

According to Odhok’s office, the event was also attended by party supporters and representatives from other political parties.

The SPLM in Opposition on June 5, 2023, said it was ready for the upcoming 2024 general elections but conditioned that the process must be free, fair, and transparent.

Puok Both Baluang, the Acting Spokesperson of the First Vice President, said a free and fair process will allow the citizens to demonstrate their views and rights for the future of South Sudan.