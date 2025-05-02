2nd May 2025
Speaker Nunu says parliament will reopen soon, date unmentioned

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Parliamentary sitting in Juba. (-)

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) is yet to resume sessions several weeks after the expiration of a long recess declared in December 2024, but Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said the reopening date will soon be announced.

The TNLA was scheduled to resume sessions on the first Monday of April 2025 in line with parliamentary procedures. On May 1, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba said after meeting President Salva Kiir that the August House will reopen, without providing a specific date.

Nunu said her discussion with President Kiir centred on peace and security as foundational pillars for South Sudan’s development.

Once reopened, lawmakers are anticipated to deliberate on the current political and security situation and national priorities, including governance, economic reforms, and the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“I met the President to consult him on the issue of Parliament, especially on the opening of the National Parliament, which is now due,” Nunu said to SSBC.

“We have agreed to open the Parliament so that the session, the first session can commence, but the date for the opening will be announced soon. We have also talked about a general situation in the country as a Parliament representing the people.”

“We express our concern about the current political and security situation, and His Excellency has assured us he is doing his best to ensure that the country stays peaceful and that all the parties to the agreement work together to maintain.”

On his part, President Kiir reassured the leadership of his commitment to maintaining peace and encouraging all signatory parties to work together for national stability.

