Sudan’s military leader Al-Burhan appoints acting prime minister

PORT SUDAN, (Eye Radio) – Sudan’s military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has appointed Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Osman as Caretaker Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, according to a statement published by Sudan News Agency (SUNA), on Wednesday.

“The President of the TSC…, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a decision on Wednesday appointing Ambassador Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Osman as Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Prime Minister Caretaker,” the statement said.

Burhan, the Chairperson of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC), directed the Council of Ministers and relevant authorities to implement the decision.

The prime minister’s office had been vacant since civilian leader Abdalla Hamdok resigned in January 2022 following a military coup led by Al-Burhan in October 2021.

The coup saw Hamdok and senior officials briefly detained before his reinstatement under a fragile power-sharing deal, which he exited weeks later, warning in a televised address that Sudan faced a “dangerous turning point”.

The new prime minister, Osman, has held several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since joining in 1980, including Sudan’s representative to the United Nations (UN) and ambassador to countries such as France, according to Sudanese media.

He was appointed Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry after the 25 October 2021 military coup, and relieved two years later, before Burhan appointed him as a special envoy following the outbreak of conflict. He was later appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Gen. Burhan has also appointed Ambassador Omar Mohamed Ahmed Siddig as the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zein Hajar Mohamed as Minister of Education.

Sudan descended into war on 15th April 2023 following longstanding tension between the army under Gen. Abdal Fattah Al Burhan and RSF paramilitary of Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The junta government first unveiled the plans to form a new transitional government in February 2025, where it planned to the interim prime minister ahead of elections.

The announcement was made after the army regained control of areas in Sennar, Al-Jazirah, and much of Khartoum and Um Ruwaba in North Kordofan. The gains mean the army effectively control all supply routes in the country, except for those in Darfur and West Kordofan.

In the same month, rival RSF signed a charter with allied political and armed groups to establish a parallel government, aiming to create a secular and democratic state, according to signatories who shared the development with media.

