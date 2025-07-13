South Sudan plants over 4 million trees in strive for 100 million goal -official

The Ministry of Environment and Forestry has planted more than four million trees across Central and Eastern Equatoria states in its strive to achieve the 100 million-tree planting campaign across the country in the next decade.

The initiative, launched by President Salva Kiir in 2023, aims to plant 100 million trees over the next decade to combat climate change, prevent desertification, and foster sustainable environmental practices.

Speaking during a school-based afforestation campaign, Joseph Africano, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to the environment.

“We like to underscore that the Ministry of Environment is more concerned about the sustainability of our environment,” Africano said.

“We, in our plan, are supposed to plant 100 million trees in 10 years. This planting has been going on, and I think the statistics that we have done, we have planted close to a million in Central Equatoria, and 3 million in Eastern Equatoria.”

Africano stressed that environmental responsibility is not only for institutions but should be shared by all citizens.

“We expect every household to plant a minimum of four trees in their house,” he urged.

“Last year, we had heat waves, also this year, schools were closed. With this planting of trees, you are developing or growing a micro-climate in your school. When there is heat, after your breaks, you come under them, and also have fruit trees that will augment your nutrition. Planting trees is very important.”

In a related development, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, has directed all ten state education ministers and the three administrative areas to ensure each school plants at least 136 trees.

Speaking on national broadcaster SSBC on Friday, Minister Kuyok highlighted the urgency of the reforestation campaign in light of intensifying climate-related risks.

He cited increasing heat waves and climate shocks, emphasizing that trees are critical to protecting communities and ecosystems.

The national initiative is expected to raise environmental awareness, improve food security through fruit tree planting, and instill a long-term culture of sustainability in both schools and communities.

