One dead, dozens injured in Uganda refugee camp clashes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

A scene at the police station in Kiryandongo - courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – One person has died and over 30 others were injured in four days of clashes at Uganda’s Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement involving South Sudanese refugees and new arrivals from Sudan.

The settlement is situated along the main road between Kampala and Gulu in northern Uganda.

According to NBS Television, the violence was caused by tensions between South Sudanese refugees and new arrivals from Sudan.

NBS Television reported that many of the injured suffered machete wounds, while several homes were broken into, prompting some families to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

The Uganda Nile Post, citing police and community leaders, said the unrest continued for four consecutive days until it was brought under control yesterday. Ugandan police have since deployed additional security forces to stabilise the situation.

The precise cause of the clashes remains unclear.

