South Sudan on path of achieving total peace, President Kiir

Author: Elshiek Chol/lLou Nelson/Moses Chany | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, Gen Daglo, Dr. Riek Machar and VP Hussein Abdelbagi celebrate after peace signing ceremony in Juba = - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has called for more efforts from the peace parties in order to safeguard the 2018 peace deal.

He made the remarks Wednesday at the State House, J1 where he hosted the Muslims community for an IFTAR Breakfast celebrations.

The occasion was attended by top government officials including First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, among many others.

According to Kiir, the country is moving in the right direction and there is a need to maintain it.

 “Thanks God we are on the way to total peace in our country and we must thank all our friends who have been standing with us working for peace. Let us keep the direction so that we don’t lose the direction and return to war. Let’s safeguard the peace,” he said.

President said the five-year conflict destroyed the country, forcing those who wanted to help South Sudan withdraw their support.

“We have spoiled our country and we must go back to our senses so that there is no war between neighbor, among tribes or states.”

But since the parties have stopped the war, Kiir said, he is hopeful the donors and investors will come back into South Sudan.

“When we fell into war among us, all the promises made to us and things that were supposed to be delivered stopped. Because they say, if they give us the money, it means they have thrown it into the ocean.”

‘“Now that we have stopped fighting among ourselves, these people will come,” the head of state concluded.

With just a year left to the end of the transitional period, the peace parties are yet trading accusations over the slow implementation of the peace agreement.

They are yet to implement key provisions of the peace deal including the graduation of the unified forces which the international community and observers view as a determinant to stability of the country.

