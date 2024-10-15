‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Uganda’s State Minister of Sports has declared that the national football team, the Cranes, deserves a victory against Bright Stars, noting the sacrifices made by Ugandans during the liberation of South Sudan.

Peter Ogwang delivered this statement while addressing the players before their match against South Sudan’s Bright Stars in Juba today, October 15

The South Sudan national football team is preparing to host Uganda in the fourth round of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, following a hard-fought 1-0 defeat to the Bright Stars last Friday in Kampala.

The match at Nelson Mandela National Stadium was closely contested, with Uganda’s Cranes securing victory thanks to a crucial goal in the second half.

On his social media page on October 14, Ogwang referred to South Sudanese as brothers and sisters, highlighting the sacrifices of Ugandans who lost their lives during South Sudan’s liberation struggle.

He noted that five players on the Bright Stars National Team are “their children” who chose to represent South Sudan.

“I know you don’t know that country [South Sudan] is what it is because of our blood,” Hon Ogwang stated while addressing Cranes.

“Some of you know very well if it was not for our brothers and sisters who died to liberate that country [South Sudan], that country [South Sudan] would not be where it is,” Ogwang said.

“You know very well most of the people you are playing with are our own children from Uganda. I know about five, but they opted to play for South Sudan,” he said.

“Our message as a government is, that we will continue to fund the national team, that is our perspective,” he said.

“You are the only federation with special funds, make the work of Eng. Moses Mugogi easier to produce results like what you have today,” he added.

“Please let us believe in our self and you prove it today, we need a win in Juba,” he said.

