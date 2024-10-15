15th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Nile Basin Agreement officially takes effect

Nile Basin Agreement officially takes effect

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

A view of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on February 19, 2022 [Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency]

The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) officially came into force on Sunday, despite ongoing opposition from Egypt and Sudan, as reported by the Turkish news agency on Sunday, October 13.

According to Turkish media, this agreement creates the Nile River Basin Commission (NRBC), which will promote cooperation among the countries sharing the Nile.

On July 8, 2024, South Sudan announced that its Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) unanimously ratified the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA).

While Egypt and Sudan have rejected the CFA, it has been signed by several upstream countries, including Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged the non-signatory states to join the agreement, referring to it as the “Nile Family” and emphasizing the importance of working together to share the river’s resources fairly.

The CFA marks the first multilateral effort by Nile Basin countries to establish a legal framework for managing the river’s use.

The Nile has long been a source of tension, particularly between Egypt and Ethiopia, especially since Ethiopia began building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile.

Ethiopia sees the dam as vital for its economic growth and insists it will not threaten water supplies downstream.

In contrast, Egypt views the GERD as a significant threat to its water resources and demands a binding agreement on how the dam will be filled and operated.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 2

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths 3

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths

Published October 8, 2024

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image 4

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published October 10, 2024

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt 5

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt

Published October 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published 57 mins ago

Nile Basin Agreement officially takes effect

Published 2 hours ago

MP urges Juba City Council to subsidize fuel for water tankers

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Published 6 hours ago

71,000 hit by severe hunger in Upper Nile’s Manyo: RRC

Published 20 hours ago

Over 270 cows die of lumpy skin disease in Lakes State

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.